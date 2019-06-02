CHARLOTTE, N.C. —

Facing a divided Congress for the first time, President Donald Trump on Tuesday called on Washington to reject "the politics of revenge, resistance and retribution." He warned emboldened Democrats that "ridiculous partisan investigations" into his administration and businesses could hamper a surging American economy.

Trump spoke at a critical moment in his presidency, staring down a two-year stretch that will determine whether he is re-elected or leaves office in defeat. His speech sought to shore up Republican support that had eroded slightly during the recent government shutdown and previewed a fresh defense against Democrats as they ready a round of investigations into every aspect of his administration.

"If there is going to be peace and legislation, there cannot be war and investigation," he declared. Lawmakers in the cavernous House chamber sat largely silent.

A line in President Donald Trump's State of the Union address Tuesday night echoed one uttered 45 years ago on the same stage by President Richard Nixon: a call for an end to "partisan investigations."

Nixon's statement in his 1974 State of the Union was a call to end the Watergate investigation. Trump did not name a specific investigation, but one look at recent headlines gives some hints – the Russia probe.

Special Counsel Robert Mueller and Democrats who control the House of Representatives continue to investigate whether members of Trump’s campaign colluded with Russia during the 2016 presidential election.

"An economic miracle is taking place in the United States," Trump said. "And the only thing that can stop it are foolish wars, politics, or ridiculous partisan investigations."

Forty-five years ago, Nixon specifically called on Congress to end investigations into the 1972 Watergate break-in.

"I believe the time has come to bring that investigation and the other investigations of this matter to an end,” Nixon said in his 1974 address. “One year of Watergate is enough."

David Tepper was speaking with reporters after a $120,000 donation to Classroom Central when suddenly the conversation changed to a possible future of the Panthers' home stadium.

“What I would love, if we could ever do it and get people to support it, is to put a roof in here,” Tepper said.

Tepper has already indicated he would like to keep a Panthers stadium, old or new, in its uptown Charlotte location. An enclosed stadium could be key for Charlotte to attract a Final Four or Super Bowl, among other events.

Thanks to Charlotte’s booming real estate market, recent home revaluations have left families fearing they won’t be able to afford higher property taxes to stay in their homes.

On Tuesday night, county commissioners vowed to do everything they could to help. But they want people to understand that under state law, there’s only so much they can do to help.

“We do not have the authority to do tax relief without express permission of the general assembly. They’re calling this a grant program which is different it’s a very fine line,” said Mecklenburg County Manager Dena R. Diorio.

As you can imagine, there will be a few a changes in uptown during All-Star Weekend in about 10 days. First of all, all of the streets surrounding Spectrum Center will be closed. These include North Caldwell, East Trade from Davidson to College and East 5th Street.

And if you're going to ride the light rail, there are schedule changes and tightened security. For example, you can't bring a backpack or suitcase on the light rail after 5 p.m. And if you pass the 3rd or 7th Street stations, you'll have to get off the train for a security sweep.

