President Trump says Gov. Cooper is 'playing politics' with reopening

Trump made the comment in an interview about the Republican National Convention that's supposed to happen in Charlotte in August.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — President Donald Trump said Gov. Roy Cooper is "playing politics" when it comes to reopening the state. The statement came during an interview with The Washington Examiner.

"We'll have a convention," Trump said in an interview about the Republican National Convention that's supposed to happen in August in Charlotte. "We have a great state, North Carolina, that's been very, very good. Although, it's got a Democrat governor, so we have to be a little bit careful. It's got a Democrat governor, so we have to be a little bit careful with that because they're playing politics. They're playing politics, as you know, by delaying the openings."

Cooper has said he's relying on scientists and public health experts to decide when and how to reopen North Carolina.

In our purple state, the majority of people approve of the job Cooper has done. According to a Washington Post-Ipsos poll this week, 74% approve of Governor Cooper's crisis management.