Donald Trump Jr. and his girlfriend, Kimberly Guilfoyle, were in Monroe, North Carolina Wednesday afternoon, energizing Republican voters.

The couple took the stage at a fundraising luncheon held for Republican Dan Bishop at the Rolling Hills Country Club.

Bishop is running for against Democrat Dan McCready in the 9th District race.

“It’s a winning track record that we need to perpetuate. It’s why we need more people who are willing to fight; it’s why we need you out there fighting for Dan,” said Trump Jr.

When it comes to campaign fundraising, Bishop has, up until this point, raised far less than McCready.

The Federal Election Commission showed Bishop has raised a little over $1 million ($1,167,308.66) compared to more than $3 million ($3,379,956.38) raised by McCready.

“And here we are two weeks, less one day, right, until September 10,” said Bishop. “As my 19-year-old would say now, it’s about to be lit.”

During the luncheon, Bishop told voters he believes there is a sharp contrast between him and McCready.

“I seek to represent your values; I share the values of the 9th district. I’m not ashamed of the values of the 9th district, and when I go to Washington, I’m going to stand with the President of the United States, Donald Trump.”

Trump Jr. and Guilfoyle, a senior adviser to the Trump 2020 Presidential Campaign, also used their stop in Monroe to rally support for the president.

“We’re here to prove that we can keep winning, that we can keep fighting, that we can keep instilling American values for Americans, for the people of North Carolina, because those are the things that we hold dear,” said Trump Jr.

President Trump is also supporting Bishop, tweeting he would be visiting North Carolina to campaign for him. The rally is scheduled for Monday, September 9, in Fayetteville.

The 9th District election is Tuesday, September 10. The district stretches from south Charlotte to parts of Fayetteville.

McCready appeared to have lost the first election last November to then-GOP candidate Mark Harris, but those results were thrown out after it was revealed there had been absentee voter fraud.

When a new election was called, Harris dropped out, and Bishop won the primary to take on McCready.

Also happening Wednesday in Charlotte, Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden will be at an event at Clinton College. Democratic presidential candidate Beto O’Rourke will hold a town hall at 5:30 p.m. at the Armored Cow Brewing Co. on J.W. Clay Blvd.

No longer getting notifications? Click here for the new WCNC app

TRENDING ON WCNC.COM

Charlotte teen registered people to vote as they waited in Popeyes line

Chick-fil-A director gives Popeyes employees breakfast

HPU Student 'Had a Plan and Timeline' to Shoot up School, Police Documents Reveal