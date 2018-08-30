CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Republican Mark Harris is hoping that a visit from President Donald Trump will be the shot in the arm his campaign needs in a tight race for North Carolina’s 9th district congressional seat.

Shortly after landing in the Queen City Friday, Trump will sign an executive order at Central Piedmont Community College’s Harris Conference Center. Then it’s off to Carmel Country Club for the main event: a private fundraiser to benefit Harris and fellow NC Republican Rep. Ted Budd.

The goal is all about backing Harris and keeping the traditionally red District 9 Republican in 2018. The district reaches from south Charlotte along the South Carolina state line to Fayetteville.

Here’s some basic background information on Harris. He’s the former pastor of Charlotte’s First Baptist Church and is conservative on family and social issues. In May, he defeated incumbent Robert Pittenger to get the nomination for the seat. Pittenger has held the 9th district’s seat since 2013.

In November, Harris will be up against Democrat Dan McCready, a 34-year-old “moderate” Democrat. McCready, who’s been described as “not a politician,” is a small business owner and a veteran.

Harris spoke exclusively with NBC Charlotte ahead of President Trump’s visit Friday, saying support from the White House is critical to funding his campaign.

“I think probably the biggest hurdle has been the fact of the enormous amount of out-of-state money and funding that has come in that more and more people are beginning to take note of,” Harris said. “That’s part of the motivation for the president to come, to help build up our coffers and take our message directly to the people.”

Tickets for the private luncheon start at $1,000 per head just to get in the door. Donors can also pay up to $25,000 to mingle and be photographed with the president. Harris said he expects at least 300 people at the event.

