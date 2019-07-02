CHAPEL HILL, N.C. — The University of North Carolina Chapel Hill is facing backlash after photos from a 1979 yearbook featuring students in blackface and racist costumes resurfaced online.

Colin Campbell, a reporter with the Raleigh News & Observer, posted the photos to Twitter, saying they were printed on a page for the Chi Phi fraternity.

In one of the photos, the person in blackface is seen with a rope around his neck, depicting a lynching. Two others are wearing Ku Klux Klan hoods and robes.

Joel Curran, vice chancellor for communications, issued the following statement:

"The photos found in the 1979 student yearbook are abhorrent. We fully and wholly condemn both the photos and the racist behavior they depict. That kind of behavior has no place on our campus now or then."



