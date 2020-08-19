Unlike primaries, SC voters will need valid excuse for absentee voting in general election

As far as absentee ballot applications, Beth Covington with the York County Elections Office, says they've already gotten more than what they typically see.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Election officials say early voting is going to be critical this year to help alleviate the mass numbers expected on Election Day, but South Carolina doesn’t have early voting.

“We’re not normally at 12,000 absentee ballots in August before a presidential election,” Covington said.

Unlike North Carolina, Covington says there is a criterion for those that can apply.

“With absentee here in South Carolina, you do need one of 17 reasons in order to vote prior to the election,” Covington said.

Covington says the some of the top reasons are being over 65-years-old, disabled, a caregiver, a student living out of the county, having employment hardships, even going on vacation. South Carolinians may remember for the primaries, people could cite coronavirus concerns and anyone could vote absentee.

“That COVID provision was actually called the State of Emergency and it was passed for the June primaries, but that provision expired July 1st,” Covington said.

Covington says it means those voters with no other excuse will have to vote in-person on election day.

“We know it's going to be busy and we know there are going to be lines,” Covington said.

Reinstating the state of emergency is just one recommendation the South Carolina Election Commission had for state leadership, in a letter citing serious concerns about their ability to run the election in a safe and efficient way.

Along with the state of emergency, the commission recommended voters be allowed to apply for an absentee ballot online, the removal of witness requirements for return envelopes, allowing the use of drop boxes for absentee ballots, more time for officials to process absentee ballots, and allowing curbside voting at designated locations.

“After our general session comes back in, we expect they’ll pick up quite a few issues concerning the election, and then we’ll see where it is at that point,” Covington said.