As President Donald Trump visited Charlotte, Friday, a question popped up a lot on social media.

The underlying claim was put succinctly in this Reddit.com post that said:

“The President gets to stick the public with the bill for this entire fundraising trip to sign an executive order..”

THE QUESTION

Since President Trump signed an Executive Order on his trip to Charlotte, will taxpayers pay the entire travel cost?

THE ANSWER

No, according to White House Sources, the trip was partially used for political purposes and as such the government and taxpayers will have to be reimbursed for some of the costs.

WHAT WE FOUND

According to the Federal Election Commission, there are three types of travel that a President, Vice-President or First Lady can take.

A spokesperson for the FEC wrote that “each may engage in official, political and campaign-related activities.”

Then explaining that each of those categories would be charged and reimbursed differently.

“Official expense” are paid by the U.S. government while “political” activities are covered by the national party. Finally, “campaign expenses” are paid by the candidate’s campaign committee.

But, the spokesperson wrote that those activities can be done “either separately or in combination,” meaning this trip could fall into two categories and have some covered by the U.S. government and some expenses covered by other groups.

According to a spokesperson for the White House, taxpayers will not be paying for the entire trip.

That means...

1. The government will have to be reimbursed for part of this trip

2. We can verify the claims that Trump is writing this off as a purely official visit are FALSE.

An example of this in action can be seen in the records of Former President Barack Obama’s visit to Charlotte during the 2016 campaign season.

According to the National Taxpayers Union Foundation and the FEC, The Clinton campaign made four payments totaling $36,200 for a July trip.

Help VERIFY Help our journalists VERIFY the news. Do you know someone else we should interview for this story? Did we miss anything in our reporting? Is there another story you'd like us to VERIFY? Click here.

© 2018 WCNC