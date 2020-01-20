RICHMOND, Va. — Thousands have swarmed to Richmond for Virginia's "Lobby Day" gun rights rally, taking place in Capitol Square. Demonstrators are preparing for "Lobby Day," which is set to start at 11 a.m.

Jan. 20 is traditionally known as "Lobby Day" in Richmond, but with Governor Ralph Northam and a Democratic majority set to roll out tighter gun-safety legislation, those in favor of gun rights are turning out around the Virginia Capitol to press their case against it.

Demonstrators have lined the perimeter of capitol grounds holding signs rallying against the legislation -- many of which are armed.

Prior to the rally, Northam issued a State of Emergency, banning all weapons from the capitol grounds after receiving word of credible threats of violence. The weapons ban lasts until 5 p.m. Tuesday but doesn't affect streets outside of the capitol grounds.

Tight security is in place in preparation for the thousands of advocates anticipated to rally.

WUSA9 has crews in Richmond covering the rally as it unfolds today.

Virginia Citizens Defense League, a non-profit gun-rights group, planned the pro-gun rally on "Lobby Day." The group's original plan was to peacefully carry firearms at the rally.

The league has advocated for what is called "Second Amendment sanctuary" resolutions in over 130 counties and municipalities around the Commonwealth. Though such measures carry no legal weight, the VCDL is still a defiant gesture against tighter legislation.

In addition to guns, banned items on capitol grounds also include:

sticks

torches

poles

bats

shields

helmets

caustic substances (i.e. pepper spray)

hazardous materials

scissors

razor blades

needles

toy guns

toy weapons

fireworks

glass bottles

laser pointers

aerosol containers

baseballs

softballs

UAVs/drones or any item that can inflict bodily harm that is visible

Thousands rally for gun rights at Virginia's 'Lobby Day' A demonstrator stands on the sidewalk before a pro gun rally, Monday, Jan. 20, 2020, in Richmond, Va. There was a light crowd early morning Monday outside the Capitol ahead of the rally. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez) Demonstrators stand on the capitol grounds ahead of a pro gun rally, Monday, Jan. 20, 2020, in Richmond, Va. (AP Photo/Steve Helber) Demonstrators stand outside a security zone before a pro-gun rally, Monday, Jan. 20, 2020, in Richmond, Va. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez) Many are seen outside capitol grounds, holding weapons.

