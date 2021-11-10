Virginia Supreme Court rejects GOP redistricting nominees

In a unanimous ruling Friday, the court said nominees must be neutral and must not act as advocates of any political party.

FALLS CHURCH, Va. — Author's note: The video above is on file from October 11, 2021.

The Supreme Court of Virginia has raised doubts about all three Republicans nominated to help it in its task of drawing new legislative districts to conform with the 2020 Census.

Democrats had objected to the three nominees put forth by Republicans, saying all three had a history of partisanship that was disqualifying.

The order disqualifies one of three GOP nominees and raises concerns about the other two.

The court also rejected one of the three nominees put forward by Democrats on unrelated grounds.