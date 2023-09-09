Early voting is officially over for primary election in Charlotte

Registered voters will now need to bring an acceptable form of ID like a driver’s license, college ID, or veteran ID, to vote.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Early voting is officially over for the primary election in Charlotte. As of Friday, over 6,700 people cast their ballots.

“I am a citizen of Charlotte and I think it is important for us to make sure we have the right leaders in place in the city,” Joseph Hoff, a voter, said.

Voters weighed in on several local office positions for the Democratic primary Charlotte races, including for mayor, city council, and city council at-large seats.

Winning candidates will advance to the November general election.

“Everybody wants to come out for the national elections but what they don’t realize is that it all starts at the local and state level,” another voter said.

Some people shared more on the issues they care about.

“We need to work on our public transportation," one person said. "That, I think, will keep our center city strong, especially if everything is coming here and people have options.”

“What matters to me the most is my safety, gun control is a big issue for me,” Corliss Cooke from west Charlotte said.

Keep in mind there is a new photo ID requirement in North Carolina. Registered voters will need to bring an acceptable form of ID like a driver’s license, college ID, or veteran ID, to name a few.

“First year we have done ID in quite some time,” Michael Dickerson, director of elections for Mecklenburg County, said. “If you get there and you don’t have one for some reason you can vote with a provisional ballot and the board will decide the fate of that provisional ballot.”

It’s a civic duty that Cooke said she does not take for granted.

“It remains exciting,” she said. “It’s very important now and I actually see a greater importance now because I voted at a time when I feel our voices were not as heard as they are now.”

Election Day is Tuesday, Sept. 12. Polls open at 6:30 a.m. and close and 7:30 p.m. On the day of, you must vote at your designated polling site.