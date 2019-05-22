MONROE, N.C. — Vice President Pence toured a yarn manufacturing plant in Monroe Wednesday where he tried to drum up support for the Trump administration's proposed new trade deal with Mexico and Canada.

Pence told workers at Parkdale Mills the administration had kept its promise of bringing back manufacturing jobs.

He urged people to support the USMCA proposal which he said would do more to make trade fair between Canada, Mexico, and the U.S.

“Under this new agreement, North Carolina farmers are going to win like never before,” Pence said

Later, taking questions from reporters, Pence talked about the reasons for picking heavily democratic Charlotte to host the GOP national convention next year.

“It’s a leading financial center in the country. Fortune 500 companies are located here, the NASCAR Hall of Fame, and the great tradition of the Billy Graham Library," he said.

After leaving Charlotte, Pence traveled to Greensboro for a fundraiser.

