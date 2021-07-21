Wake County Board of Education approves lawsuit against Juul

The Wake County Board of Education will sue Juul, the nation's largest e-cigarette maker, alleging harmful health effects of the company's products.

CARY, N.C. — The Wake County Public School System will sue the nation’s largest e-cigarette maker, alleging harmful health effects of the company’s product.

The decision, approved without dissent by the Wake County Board of Education, follows a $40 million settlement between the Juul Labs and the State of North Carolina last month. That settlement was the first out of several state lawsuits active against the company.

The legal retainer agreement approved Tuesday stipulates the Wake County Public School System would not pay anything out of pocket for the lawsuit; rather, the district would pay a 25%“contingency fee” of any settlement or monetary damages awarded as a result of the lawsuit.

So the board would not be out money if the lawsuit is unsuccessful.

