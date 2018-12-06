Columbia, SC (WLTX) - South Carolina primaries will take place June 12, where voters will select their candidates for the November general election.

Among the key races will be for South Carolina governor, where four Republicans and three Democrats are vying for their party nominations.

We're On Your Side answering some of the frequently asked questions you may have when you head to the polls, including why you'll be asked questions when you enter the ballot box. (Keep reading, we'll get to that.)

How long will the polls be open?

Polls will be open statewide from 7 a..m to 7 p.m . Anyone who is standing in line before the polls closed will be allowed to vote, even past 7 p.m.

Can I vote in whichever primary I want?

You can. South Carolina law doesn't require you to be registered with a party to vote in a primary. However, once you make the decision to vote in either party's primary, you must go into the booth and only vote for the candidates for that party. You can't switch back and forth between the Democratic and Republican ballots while in the booth.

One more thing: if you vote for in the primary, you have to stick with the party you chose that if there is a runoff election. So if you vote on a Republican ticket on June 12, you'll only be allowed to vote in the Republican runoff two weeks later. Same goes with the Democrats.

What information do I need to bring to the polls?

People need to bring one (1) of the following forms of photo ID:

SC Driver's License

SCDMV ID Card

SC Voter Registration Card with photo

Federal Military ID

United States Passport

If you don't have any of these forms of identification, you may vote with what's known as a provisional ballot. However, if you do that, you must then go back to your county election office and show your photo ID before the vote is certified, which usually happens the Thursday or Friday after the election.

You also have to sign an affidavit saying there was a reasonable impediment to getting a photo ID. To see a list of those reasons, click here:

I forgot where to vote/not sure where to vote/want to know who I can vote for

Luckily, if one or all of those questions apply to you, there are resources that are available for you now. Click on the highlighted links for more.

Check My Voter Registration - This will let you know what precinct you should be voting at, and what U.S. House, county council, city council, and other local races you're allowed to vote in. It'll ask you your county, your name, and your date of birth, and then hit submit to finish the process.

Get My Sample Ballot - You'll know exactly what races you'll see when you walk into the booth, so you can go ahead and make your choice now to reduce your time in the booth.

Find My Polling Place - You can even get directions using the link tool

Can I vote absentee?

Absentee voting is over. At this point, you must show up in person at your precinct.

What are the key races on the ballot?

That's subjective, but of course, the ones that will likely draw the most attention are for the Republican and Democratic nominations for governor. Five Republicans are running for governor on the GOP side (including incumbent Henry McMaster), while three are running for the Democrats.

If you want to know much more about the governor, News19 conducted extended one-on-one interviews with the men and women on the ballot here:

Interviews: Meet the Candidates for SC Governor

Other statewide races include a Republican primary for attorney general and secretary of state.

There are also US House primaries, SC House of Representative contests, and many local races of interest. But that can vary by county. A full list of races will be tracking is at the end of this article.

What, what are these questions on the ballot?

Both the Republicans and the Democrats will be asking voters two advisory questions on the ballot. They're different for each party: Republicans will see questions about taxes and party affiliation, while Democrats will see ones about medical marijuana and medicaid/medicare.

The questions were created by the respective parties.

But we want to make this completely clear: these questions are advisory only, and aren't binding. You won't actually be deciding about medical marijuana or taxes with your vote. Elected officials can take these results and used them to guide their decision-making in the future, but there's no 'force of law' behind these votes. The parties just want to get YOUR opinion on these issues.

Read more: SC Primary Advisory Questions

Is there a chance of a runoff?

In any race with three or more candidates, a winner must get 50 percent of the vote plus one to advance. If no candidate gets at least 50 percent, the contest goes to a runoff.

What Date is the Runoff?

That's two weeks after the primary on June 26

List of Races WCNC is Tracking:

SC Governor – Dem

Phil Noble

James Smith

Marguerite Willis

SC Governor – GOP

Kevin Bryant

Catherine Templeton

Henry McMaster

John Warren

Yancey McGill

Attorney General – GOP

Todd Atwater

William Herlong

Alan Wilson

Secretary of State – GOP

Mark Hammond

Nelson Faerber

Kerry Wood

US House 1 – GOP

Mark Sanford

Katie Arrington

Dimitri Cherny

US House 1 – Dem

Joe Cunningham

Toby Smith

US House 2 – Dem

Phil Black

Sean Carrigan

Annabelle Robertson

US House 3 -Dem

Hosea Cleveland

Mary Geren

US House 4 – Dem

Brandon Brown

JT Davis

Eric Graben

Will Morin

Doris Turner

US House 4 – GOP

Dan Albert

Barry Bell

Lee Bright

Mark Burns

Stephen Brown

James Epley

Dan Hamilton

Josh Kimbrell

John Mosser

Shannon Pierce

Justin Sanders

Claude Schmid

William Timmons

US House 5 – Dem

Mark Ali

Steve Lough

Sidney Moore

Archie Parnell

US House 7 – Dem

Bill Hopkins

Mal Hyman

Robert Williams

Bruce Fischer

US House 7 – GOP

Larry Guy Hammond

Tom Rice

SC House 41-Dem (Chester, Fairfield, Richland)

Mary Gail Douglas

Annie McDaniel

