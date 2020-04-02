CHARLOTTE, N.C. — With the chaotic Iowa Caucuses wrapping up, the rest of the states start to gear up for their primaries.

South Carolina's is at the end of the month, while North Carolina's is in exactly four weeks.

People who want to vote in North Carolina's March 3 primary election must register with their county board of elections by 5 p.m. on Friday, February 7.

Those requesting an absentee ballot for the primary can do so until 5 p.m. on Tuesday, February 25.

Presidential preference will be on the ballot, along with various state and local offices.

Michael Dickerson, Mecklenburg County Director of Elections, said there are a couple of important points to note about this election: Photo ID requirements are suspended in North Carolina right now, and Mecklenburg County voters will notice a new voting system in place.

"It's a touch screen. It's going to spit a paper ballot back out to you," Dickerson said. "You, as a voter, will look at that and say, 'yeah, that's right,' and I'll take it over to the scanner, and you will scan your actual ballot into the tabulator."

Dickerson said the new voting equipment has been tested and demonstrated dozens of times around the county, to good results.

"That is a two-step process now, but that is to make sure everybody feels secure and comfortable with how they cast their ballot," Dickerson said.

As for the suspended photo ID requirements, the only exception is for those who want to register same-day, which is allowed during early voting. Same-day registrants will have to provide a valid photo ID.

For others who have already registered, Dickerson said the verification process will be simple.

"Most of us will walk right in, state our name and address, and we'll walk right out," Dickerson said.

The primary gear-up comes amid concerns over delayed Iowa Caucus numbers, which was blamed on a "coding" issue in the results-reporting app.

Dickerson said not to expect a similar issue here.

"That technology is not going to be with us," Dickerson said. "Literally, our technology is: They drive those results down to my office, and I read them into a standalone computer. Then, I upload those to the state computer."

Results-hacking is also a well-discussed issue, and one that was addressed at a conference in Concord Tuesday, which Dickerson attended.

"It's hard to hack a system that has not been hooked up to the internet, so it makes it difficult to do that," Dickerson said. "With that being in mind, we keep plenty of fail-safe methods in place, so that we're all happy and secure."

