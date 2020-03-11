Fence installed around White House ahead of Election Day, potential protests in DC

The fence request was from U.S. Secret Service as a “need to quickly deescalate potentially violent encounters."

WASHINGTON — The National Park Service began installing an anti-scale fence outside the White House Monday, ahead of potential protests in D.C. that could be seen on Election Day.

The fence request was made from the U.S. Secret Service as a “need to quickly de-escalate potentially violent encounters," according to the National Park Service's statement to WUSA9.

It will encompass both the Ellipse and Lafayette Park, running down 15th Street to Constitution Avenue and continuing to 17th Street and H Street.

The fencing will be placed in a manner that allows a portion of the sidewalks to remain open to pedestrian traffic, said NPS.

Videos captured by WUSA9 show crews working late into the evening to finish up the fence.

"We have to ask ourselves, how did we get here and where are we going as a country," a D.C. resident wishing to remain anonymous said.

🚨 — This is construction of the NEW fence that will circle the White House for #Election2020 ...



Barriers will be put in place from H Street to the Ellipse, because of what Secret Service calls the “need to quickly deescalate potentially violent encounters”@WUSA9 @CBSNews pic.twitter.com/dTyL5NBsi3 — Mike Valerio (@MikevWUSA) November 2, 2020

A contractor told WUSA9 that store owners, protecting their businesses are dealing with a shortage now, of plywood.

"Everyone's buying lumber and boarding up," a construction worker downtown said. "It's hard to find materials at this point."

There has already been fencing added around NPS land following protests in Lafayette Park over the summer after the death of George Floyd, and after some protesters tried to pull down an Andrew Jackson statue in the park.

Some fencing in the Lafayette Park area and around parts of the White House will be up until after the Presidential Inauguration in late February, according to the National Park Service.