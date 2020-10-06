Winthrop University students petition to remove white supremacist's name from campus building

Students are calling for the university to rename Tillman Hall, named after avowed white supremacist Benjamin Tillman, who was also a governor of South Carolina.

ROCK HILL, S.C. — Students at Winthrop University are calling for the university’s support in renaming Tillman Hall, a building name after Benjamin Tillman, a white supremacist, who was a former South Carolina governor and the driving force behind state support for the university.

On the university’s website, Tillman is described as an "avowed white supremacist, architect of state Jim Crow laws, and a violent advocate of lynch laws."

Yet, in 1962 at the height of the Civil Rights movement, the university honored him, by renaming Winthrop's main building to Tillman Hall.

In 1977 Tillman Hall was listed on the National Register of Historic Places and for 25 years, the building was a part of the university’s official logo until 2018.

Tianna Neal, a rising sophomore at Winthrop, has created an online petition to remove Tillman's name from the building and replace with the name of a successful alumnus.

"To honor this man where black students have to go and learn it's offensive and hurtful,” said Neal. “ I think it's time for a name change."

The petition has over 600 signatures with support from a number of students, professors and a state representative.

"it's hard to have pride in a school when the history goes against your own race,” said Neal.

This isn't the first time Winthrop students have pushed to remove the white supremacist’s name from campus.

In 2016, amid the fatal shooting of Keith Lamont Scott and Charlotte protests, students organized a march, raising awareness demanding the building be renamed.

Prior to that, there were countless other attempts by students over the years. All efforts have been unsuccessful.

However, now in the wake of the George Floyd's death and the nation's attempt to pull the cover off of centuries of racial injustice, Neal says it's time.

"I'm calling for Winthrop officials to stand with the students, even if we can't immediately change the name lobby legislatures to actively try to remove these buildings."

In a statement, Winthrop University officials told WCNC Charlotte’s Billie Jean Shaw:

“Several of our administrative and academic buildings bear the names of individuals who contributed to racism and oppression. We are aware that the names of these buildings create polarizing viewpoints. Many strongly believe that we cannot keep these building names because of who they represent. Others counsel retaining the name to recall the historic victory of the first African Americans to attend Winthrop as students, realizing an achievement Ben Tillman himself would never have countenanced.