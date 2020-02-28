CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Candidates are campaigning across the Carolinas to garner support from voters ahead of the South Carolina primary and North Carolina primary elections.

South Carolina is the first southern state to have its voice heard, with voters heading to the polls Saturday, February 29, while North Carolinians will have to wait a few days before voting on Super Tuesday, March 3.

If you have a question about where to vote, when to vote or the voting process, you can text the word "VOTE" to 704-329-3600 and WCNC Charlotte will send you a message back with the information you request.

Click here to sign up for the daily Wake Up Charlotte newsletter

Ben Thompson answered a few viewer questions on Wake Up Charlotte Friday regarding the primaries in both Carolinas.

When does early voting end?

Early voting ends Friday in South Carolina. The last day to vote early in North Carolina is Saturday, and in North Carolina, you are allowed to vote at any polling place in your county if you vote early. There's also same-day registration, known as "one-stop" voting in North Carolina.

I'm not registered with any party. Can I vote in the primary?

Yes. In South Carolina, they have what's known as an "open" primary, where any voter is allowed to participate. In North Carolina, unaffiliated voters can request a Republican, Democratic or Libertarian ballot. But, for example, if you choose the Republican ballot, you will not get to vote in the Democratic presidential race.

RELATED: Presidential campaigning heats up ahead of primaries

RELATED: South Carolina primary: 5 things to watch for Saturday

I live in Charlotte, will new voting machines slow me down on election day?

Probably a few minutes, but nothing too bad. The new voting machines use touchscreens, print out a ticket and your bar code is scanned to count your vote. The machines may look a little different, but election officials say they haven't had any problems yet.

Can I submit an absentee ballot?

No, the deadline for absentee ballots has passed.

Where can I vote if I'm voting early?

Early voting in North Carolina is simple. You can vote at any early polling place in your county. On election day, things get a little more complicated with precincts, but you can find your poll by clicking this link. All you have to do is enter your address and the Board of Elections will provide your voting location.

I'm 17, but my birthday is in April. Can I vote in the primary?

This is a good question. In South Carolina, the answer is no, you must be 18 to even register to vote. In North Carolina, you can pre-register to vote when you turn 16, and if your 18th birthday is on or before election day in November, you are allowed to vote in the primary.