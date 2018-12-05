TAYLORSVILLE, N.C. -- As investigators continue to sort through the thousands of illegal opium poppy plants seized in Alexander County, deputies are encouraging people to know the difference between legal and illegal poppies.

Alexander County Chief Deputy Tod Jones said after a similar bust in neighboring Catawba County last year, people flooded the sheriff's office with calls claiming to see illegal poppy plants being grown on the side of highways.

Those poppies are planted annually by the North Carolina Department of Transportation (NCDOT).

"What the department of transportation plants is legal," Chief Deputy Jones said. "However, these plants [we seized] are illegal because of what's derived from them."

He said the plant species his deputies seized are known by the scientific name -- Papaver somniferum.

They're illegal to plant because certain varieties can produce raw opium, which, when extracted, can be refined into heroin.

They're usually several feet tall with pink, white and blue colors, and they have about four to eight petals.

DOT's poppies are shorter, red corn poppies. They're red, like their name, and they're legal to plant.

