CHARLOTTE, N.C. — As porch pirates continue to steal packages in and around Charlotte, a Defenders investigation found strangers aren't the only ones taking people's mail.

Federal investigative files showed area postal workers are accused of taking thousands of pieces of mail over the last decade in the Queen City. In the last year, some have even started trashing people's mail altogether, because they don't want to deliver it, according to records.

United States Postal Service (USPS) is consistently ranked as one of the most trusted federal agencies, but records show some of its employees can't always be trusted.

Federal investigative files showed the USPS Office of Inspector General (OIG) has opened roughly 150 internal investigations in and around Charlotte since 2009 with more than 300 cases across the Carolinas. Many of those cases have led to resignations, federal convictions and restitution.

Records showed in one case near Rock Hill earlier this year, agents caught a worker with more than 1,000 pieces of mail hidden in the trunk of her car. She claimed to be overwhelmed on her route.

A postal worker in west Charlotte claimed a similar defense in February after confessing to throwing away mail, according to records. Agents said they found 430 pieces in a trash can.

The Office of Inspector General busted another employee last year in south Charlotte for also dumping mail in the garbage, according to investigative files.

There are also more sinister cases, like one out of north Charlotte where an employee got a prison sentence for intercepting packages full of drugs and money as part of a lottery scheme, according to government records. Three other area postal workers pleaded guilty last year for stealing cash and gift cards.

USPS would not talk on-camera for the story, let alone address concerns that some workers said they stashed and trashed mail because they felt overwhelmed. OIG issued a statement and said the results of all investigations are shared with management.

"The majority of U.S. Postal Service personnel are dedicated, hard-working public servants whose daily efforts instill trust in America's postal system," the statement said. "Customers of the U.S. Postal Service expect to receive their mail on time and intact. However, if that public trust is violated, special agents of the U.S. Postal Service, Office of Inspector General will vigorously investigate to ensure appropriate action is taken."

If you're worried someone is taking your mail, you can file a complaint here.

If you think your mail carrier is to blame, you can file a complaint with OIG here.

You can also sign up for informed delivery to help track your mail here.

Sign up for the 5 Things to Know newsletter

Subscribe

© 2018 WCNC