Trump cancels Jacksonville portion of RNC, delegates will still meet in Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — In a daily coronavirus news conference, President Donald Trump announced that he is canceling the Jacksonville portion of the Republican National Convention.

"I told my team it's time to cancel the Jacksonville, Florida component of the RNC," Trump said.

President Trump said the GOP convention will be starting in Charlotte, North Carolina as it has always been planned.

"We were never taking that off, it will remain as it is," Trump said.

A small subset of GOP delegates will still gather in Charlotte to formally renominate Trump on Aug. 24. Trump said he would deliver an acceptance speech in a smaller form.

"We won't do a big crowded convention per se, it's just not the time," Trump announced.

According to Trump, a new RNC plan will include tele-rallies and online events for the week that the RNC was planned.

Trump moved parts of the GOP convention to Florida last month amid a dispute with Gov. Roy Cooper over holding an event indoors with maskless supporters. But those plans were steadily scaled back as virus cases spiked in Florida and much of the country over the last month.

Contributing information from the Associated Press.