CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The President of the United States is coming to Charlotte, and his visit is expected to cause big travel problems ahead of Labor Day weekend.

Mr. Trump has two stops planned in Charlotte on Friday. It's all happening right in the middle of the day -- peak travel time for the holiday weekend.

The president is expected to sign an executive order on retirement security at Central Piedmont Community College (CPCC) and attend a fundraising luncheon for two Republican congressional candidates in south Charlotte.

It's all happening as the summer travel season comes to a close, and experts say thousands will drive or fly to their destinations for Labor Day Weekend.

"When you're talking about congestion especially when you're talking about driving, Friday is always the worst day," said Tiffany Wright, AAA spokesperson.

Mr. Trump's stop at CPCC's Harris Conference Center could make things even worse for people trying to get out of town. Experts say temporary flight restrictions may be placed at Charlotte-Douglas International Airport. The conference center is in close proximity to the airport.

NBC Charlotte reached out to the airport about possible restrictions, but we haven't heard back yet.

There's more bad news for folks flying out the Tar Heel State. A report from Reward Expert revealed a sharp rise in delayed flights at major North Carolina airports. The study showed Charlotte-Douglas trending in the wrong direction when it came to on-time performance from 2011 through 2016.

"We all know there's going to be tons of folks out there, tons of congestion, just take your time out there," said Wright.

