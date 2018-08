CHARLOTTE, N.C. — President Trump is coming to the Charlotte area next week.

The commander-in-chief is expected to attend a private fundraiser for Republican congressional candidate Mark Harris and U.S. Rep. Ted Budd (R-N.C. 13th district).

According to a source with direct knowledge, the event will be held at Trump National Golf Club in Mooresville on the night of August 31.

Stay with NBC Charlotte for the latest on this developing story.

