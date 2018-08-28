According to a White House official, President Trump will sign an executive order at Central Piedmont Community College following a fundraising luncheon on Friday.

The official said the executive order will address retirement security. Labor Secretary Alexander Acosta and Linda McMahon, administrator of the Small Business Administration, will accompany the president.

Mr. Trump is also expected to help raise money for two Republicans running for Congress in the Charlotte area at Carmel Country Club on Friday.

The event will benefit Mark Harris who is running the for North Carolina's 9th district and Ted Budd who is running for N.C.'s 13th district. Harris knocked off veteran incumbent congressman Robert Pittenger in the primary back in May.

The fundraising luncheon is private.

