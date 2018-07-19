CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Despite glitches, Amazon said Prime Day was the company’s biggest shopping event in its history.

Sales surpassed that of Cyber Monday, Black Friday and last year's Prime Day. But as your package gets ready to ship, police warn you may not be the only one waiting for it to arrive. Package thieves will be waiting and watching, too.

For many Amazon Prime members, those packages could arrive as soon as Thursday. So, what can you do to help protect your stuff from being swiped?

Police said the first step is tracking. Pay close attention to shipping and delivery notifications via email and text. Once you know when your package is likely to be delivered, police say let neighbors know to be on the lookout.

“One of our greatest assets are community members who look out for each other,” said Lt. Brad Koch with the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department.

For future online purchases, police said it’s safest to ship packages to an office or to a neighbor you know will be home.

Officers also said packages should never be left in plain sight and advised shoppers to fill out the “special instruction' section during checkout. That's where shoppers can ask the delivery driver to place the package in a specific location out of sight, such as a side door or behind something on your doorstep.

“You certainly do not want your package to be sitting out front there because, honestly, it’s a store that they can see and that they don’t have to make any purchases at, they can just go and see what you purchased,” said Lt. Koch.

Amazon said Prime members worldwide purchased more than 100 million products during their 36-hour Prime Day sales event.

