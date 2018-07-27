SHELBY, N.C. — As witness testimonies continued Thursday in the murder trial involving three-year-old Jordyn Dumont, prosecutors presented video evidence of what they described as William McCullen confessing to killing the toddler.

Gaston County Police Detective Brian Dalton testified McCullen requested to speak with investigators a day after he was charged with first-degree murder. The interview was recorded at police headquarters, and it lasted for more than an hour.

Detective Dalton said McCullen initially described playfully swinging Jordyn around by her hands before she hit her head on a piece of furniture.

In the video, McCullen is heard explaining he wanted to give Jordyn food immediately after, but she refused to eat.

"All she said is no, and she don't backtalk a lot, but that always made me mad," McCullen said. "It pissed me off that she said no."

He's also heard describing his attempt to then spank Jordyn.

"I was trying to give her a spanking, but she rolled over onto her stomach, and I was trying to roll her onto her butt so I can spank her butt," McCullen said. "She said no. So she rolled onto her back, and I punched her in the stomach."

In the video, McCullen said he punched Jordyn two to three times.

Prosecutors also allowed the jury to get an up-close look at what they said are the clothes Jordyn was wearing when investigators found her body, including a t-shirt saying "Best Big Sister."

Prosecutors are expected to call one more witness, a state medical examiner, Friday morning before resting their case.

Defense attorney Brent Ratchford is expected to present his case on behalf of McCullen that same day.

