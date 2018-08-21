CHAPEL HILL, N.C. — Protesters toppled the controversial "Silent Sam" statue on the campus of the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill on Monday.

More than 300 protesters first gathered at the Peace and Justice Plaza at about 7:30 p.m., before marching to the base of the statue, calling for its removal.

BREAKING NEWS: Silent Sam is down! Protesters have toppled the controversial statue on the campus of the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill. #WRAL pic.twitter.com/JLOAERUI5P — WRAL NEWS in NC (@WRAL) August 21, 2018

Protesters sectioned off the area around the controversial statue with large banners and could be heard chanting, "Stand up, fight back," and "Hey, hey, ho, ho, this racist statue has got to go." Many also held signs.

At one point, there were tense moments between protesters and police officers. Protesters deployed smoke canisters.

