Teen charged with putting up racist message on Sumter road sign

Officers say a 17-year-old is responsible for putting up the racial slur.

SUMTER, S.C. — Sumter police say they've arrested a 17-year-old and charged the person altering a road sign to display a racist message.

Officers announced the arrest Sunday night.

The incident was reported to police just before 5 p.m. Saturday after people passing by saw the message, which contained a racial slur. Police say the sign belongs to a paving company involved with an ongoing road improvement project on South Pike Street.

Shortly after it was reported to police, investigators say the slur was removed.

Police say they developed information that led them to identify the teen as the suspect. He was taken into custody and charged with aggravated breach of peace and is behind held at the South Carolina Department of Juvenile Justice.