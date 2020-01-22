COLUMBIA, S.C. — A University of South Carolina student who the school said made a racist post on social media is no longer enrolled at the school.

A USC spokesman confirmed the female student, who they did not identify, isn't a student anymore. The spokesperson would not comment further, citing the school's privacy policy.

The sorority that she was a member of, Phi Mu, said in a statement that the student voluntarily withdrew from that organization. She had already been referred to Phi Mu's national committee for immediate dismissal prior to her decision.

The Snapchat post, which was shared with News19 by multiple viewers, showed a photo of three young white women posing in front of a mirror. The caption above it included a racial slur that appeared to mock the Martin Luther King Jr. holiday.

The post was screen-shotted and shared among the students of the school, leading to an extensive discussion online.

Jawaun McClam, a senior at the school, called the incident reoccurring and said he would like to see a change.

"Probably something every year has happened. Maybe once a year....It should be talked about," McClam said. "Especially as a senior walking around on campus, I feel like it's my campus as well and sometimes those comments kind of push me back a little bit."

At the student organization fair Wednesday on campus, leaders with the Association of African American Students (AAAS) told News19 they've been working with campus administration to find solutions.

"I think education is very important in this, so, there has been talk about implementing more diversity into our curriculum," Christal Harvin, the group's community service chair, said. "There are classes that students are required to take and I feel like if students were required to take more classes like an African American studies or sociology or just different things like that, they may be more educated and it could prevent them from making ignorant statements like those."

USC President Bob Caslen also addressed the post in a social media message late Tuesday.

"We were made aware of a social media post by one of our students that contained a disgusting racist epitaph absolutely not reflective of who we are as Gamecocks," he wrote. "We are taking steps to address this situation that we know is hurtful to many members of our community."

Caslen said the school works to create inclusivity on campus, and this post does not reflect the values of the school.

"At @UofSC , we work to create a campus built on the tenets of the @UofSCCreed, inclusivity & respect for all. We value all people & seek to create an environment in which each of us feels valued. Racist messages run contrary to who we are and we can--and must--do better."

He also linked to the school's Carolinian Creed webpage. At the top of that site, it says, "we oppose intolerance by promoting integrity within our campus community. Our common values are formed upon the foundation of our creed, which emphasizes openness and civility."

Jeff Stensland, a spokesman for the university, added that they're "committed to creating an environment where everyone is welcomed and valued," and encouraged those interested in learning more to visit their website for information.