CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Local law firms issued warnings this week about those popular dockless bikes and scooters, urging users to read the fine print.

If you’ve downloaded any of the apps, you have likely agreed to give up your 7th Amendment right to a trial by jury. And if you get hurt you can’t sue, even if it’s because the bike or scooter was defective.

As the Charlotte area adjusts to the influx of dockless this and that, we're seeing more reports of collisions and accidents.

That’s why Charlotte attorney Herb Auger says you should know the liability.

“You need to know what you’re signing,” Auger said. “If you’re hurt because of a defective bike, you might not be able to sue the company.”

So why do you care? What are the chances of something going wrong? Frankly, it’s not like people have the best track record when it comes to taking care of these things.

Bikes and scooters have been spotted in trees, lakes, and rivers across the area. The chances of a bike or scooter malfunctioning and hurting you or others could be greater than you think.

“They’re leaving them everywhere,” Auger said. “These are bikes that are used by other people are not maintained throughout the day. You might get on a bike that someone just did something bad to, they might’ve unscrewed the nut on the wheel, something bad could happen.”

It seems like the bikes and scooters are here to stay. The pros are obvious; they can be convenient and fun. However, the second you hop on, you’re generally liable for whatever happens next.

NBC Charlotte reached out to Limebike, Ofo, Mobike, Bird and Spin. An Ofo spokesperson was the first to return our request for comment and said they frequently send people out to do maintenance checks on the bikes.

The spokesperson added you also can, and should, report any damaged bikes using the app. The company can then remotely disable it.

Sign up for the 5 Things to Know newsletter

Subscribe

© 2018 WCNC