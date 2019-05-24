CHARLOTTE, N.C. —

We know what you're thinking: "Doesn't it always get hot in the Carolinas during the summer?"

The short answer is yes. But when you put this heatwave into perspective, we could see record temperatures that were set decades ago. The record high temperature in May is 98 degrees, which was set three times in 1941.

"For May standards, this is crazy heat. These could be the hottest temperatures ever," chief meteorologist Brad Panovich said. "The warmest it's been in Charlotte since 1953 if we get to 96, 97 would be the hottest since the 1940s. We haven't been to 95 degrees since 2011, the only time in 16 years I've been here that it's been that hot in the month of May.

Through at least the end of the month. Panovich said the models indicate mid-to-upper 90s through at least June 3, a whole week after Memorial Day. Typically a heatwave during May gets us near 90 degrees, not pushing triple digits.

The recalled products were packaged on April 19, 2019 with the bear establishment number “EST. 788.”

The issue was discovered during some random sample testing, there have been no reported health problems because of the recalled products.

More than 40 types of beef are included in the recall and were shipped nationwide for distribution, to see view the entire list click here.

Earnhardt, the grandson of the late Dale Earnhardt and nephew of Dale Earnhardt Jr., will pilot the No. 18 iK9 Toyota Supra for Joe Gibbs Racing in the Xfinity Series Alsco 300 Saturday. The car was unveiled Thursday morning at Charlotte Motor Speedway.

Jeffrey Earnhardt will race a special tribute to fallen Mooresville Police K-9 Officer Jordan Sheldon in the Xfinity Series race at Charlotte Motor Speedway Saturday.

Hannah Welker

Ramon, Sheldon's K-9 partner, was at the speedway Thursday for the announcement. Sheldon was honored by several race teams during last week's Truck Series race and NASCAR All-Star Race.

Natalie Weaver, Sophia Weaver's mom, wrote on Facebook that her Sweet Sophia passed away Thursday evening.

Natalie Weaver has always been an advocate for her daughter Sophia who was born with deformities on her face, hands, and feet.

Natalie fought internet trolls, social media CEO's and everyone in between to ensure her daughter, and others like her, were safe on social media.

For the past 10 years, Sophia has always been kept out of public spaces because of her weak immune system and all the medical care she received kept her in and out of the hospitals. Natalie and Mark decided that was not the life they wanted for their little girl.

The Hickory Police Department is currently searching for suspects accused of fraudulently accessing funds from three Wells Fargo ATMs located in Hickory, N.C.

Police say the couple most likely put a skimmer right above on the card reader on an ATM in Asheville. They stole the banking information of at least 10 people and have been hitting up several different banks to take out more cash.

The couple was caught on bank surveillance skimming more than $3,000 at three different Hickory banks. The suspects are taking out a couple hundred dollars at a time and could be driving a dark gray or smoke colored Ford pickup truck.