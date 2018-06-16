(NBC News) Bernard Cherkasov, the executive director of Chicago's Cradles to Crayons, an organization that provides underprivileged children with clothes and other essentials, is well aware of how necessary his line of work is. When he was a young boy living in Azerbaijan, he was the recipient of the kind of help he now provides.

"I remember receiving a box with a winter coat and boots," Cherkasov told NBC News. "I had that sense that no matter how hard my parents worked, they wouldn't have found a coat like that. But someone in this world cared enough to make that happen."

In his role at Cradles to Crayons, Cherkasov has helped make it happen for nearly 60,000 kids in Chicago, Boston, Philadelphia and other cities across the country. His status as a refugee, he said, inspired him to want to give back.

Click here to read the full story.



