1 civilian killed, 3 firefighters injured after commercial-grade fireworks explode during brushfire in Lenoir County

Dozens of firefighters remained on the scene Friday night after seven hours.

Example video title will go here for this video

LENOIR COUNTY, N.C. — Three people are in the hospital and one is dead after commercial-grade fireworks detonated on a small Lenoir County farm, WRAL reports.

Dozens of firefighters remained on the scene Friday night after seven hours.

Those firefighters dealt not only with hot spots, but unexploded fireworks scattered across a smoldering field.

Authorities said at approximately 3:15 p.m. Friday afternoon, La Grange Volunteer Fire Department, North Lenoir Fire & Rescue, and the North Carolina Forest Service were dispatched to the 4800 block of Bulltown Road in La Grange, NC for a reported brush fire approaching a structure.

FREE PODCASTS

Flashpoint is a weekly in-depth look at politics in Charlotte, North Carolina, South Carolina, and beyond with host Ben Thompson. Listen to the podcast weekly.

SUBSCRIBE: Apple Podcasts || Spotify || Stitcher || Google Podcasts

All of WCNC Charlotte's podcasts are free and available for both streaming and download. You can listen now on Android, iPhone, Amazon, and other internet-connected devices. Join us from North Carolina, South Carolina, or on the go anywhere.

Locked On is the leading podcast network for local sports and is owned by WCNC Charlotte's parent company TEGNA.

Listen to Locked On here.

All of WCNC Charlotte's podcasts are free and available for both streaming and download. You can listen now on Android, iPhone, Amazon, and other internet-connected devices. Join us from North Carolina, South Carolina, or on the go anywhere.

Wake Up Charlotte To Go is a daily news and weather podcast you can listen to so you can start your day with the team at Wake Up Charlotte.

SUBSCRIBE: Apple Podcasts || Spotify || Stitcher || TuneIn || Google Podcasts

All of WCNC Charlotte's podcasts are free and available for both streaming and download. You can listen now on Android, iPhone, Amazon, and other internet-connected devices. Join us from North Carolina, South Carolina, or on the go anywhere.