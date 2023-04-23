1 dead, 4 injured during shooting at Happy Hill Park

Police said a woman is dead and four people are injured after shots were fired at a party in Happy Hill Park on Alder Street.

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A woman is dead and four others are injured after a shooting during a party in Winston-Salem Saturday.

Winston-Salem police arrived at Happy Hill Park at 1256 Alder Street and discovered multiple people with gunshot wounds and a large crowd running away from the pavilion shortly before 8 p.m.

Officers found Beatrice Knights, 21, suffering from gunshot wounds and she was pronounced dead on the scene.

Police said they discovered Latia Brown, 34, suffering from gunshot wounds to the leg, arm, and abdomen. She was taken to a hospital. Her injuries are non-life-threatening.

Monique Griffin, 20, suffered a gunshot wound to her arm. She was taken to a hospital by a friend and her injuries are considered to be non-life-threatening.

Maya Alston, 24, was taken to a hospital in Greensboro by a friend. She suffered from a gunshot wound to her face. She was treated and her injury is considered non-life-threatening. Alston was later released from the hospital.

Demaryo Gamble, 30, was taken to a hospital in Clemmons by a friend for a gunshot wound to the leg, His injuries are considered to be non-life-threatening.

After initial investigation, officers determined there was a party with around more than 200 people taking place at the pavilion at Happy Hill Park when several people started shooting at those attending the party.

The Criminal Investigations Division has assumed investigative responsibility for the shooting.

Police said the scene is still active and the area in and around Happy Hill Park is closed.

The investigation is ongoing.

If you have any information on this shooting, call Winston-Salem police at 336-773-7700.

