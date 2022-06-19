1 dead after tree falls on vehicle at Biltmore Estate

Officials said, all four guests were transported to the hospital, but one adult died.

ASHEVILLE, N.C. — One person is dead after a tree fell on a vehicle at the Biltmore Estate, according to a report from WYFF.

Officials said the incident happened Friday afternoon.

They said during a weather event, a tree fell across a road at the estate's entrance. According to officials, that tree struck a vehicle that had three adults and one child inside.

Officials said all four guests were transported to the hospital, but one adult died.

Officials said Buncombe County EMS and Asheville Fire responded to the scene, with the assistance of Biltmore on-site teams.

