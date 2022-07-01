Mebane police said the father left the child in the car while going to work.

MEBANE, N.C. — A 1-year-old baby has died after being left in a hot car in Mebane Friday, according to Mebane police.

Police responded to Oakwood Street in reference to a cardiac arrest just after noon.

After arriving, CPR was given to the child but was not able to save them.

Detectives said the father of the baby is employed at a business on the street. Investigators have not determined how long the child was in the car.

Police said the identity of the child and father will not be released.

If you have any information about the baby’s death, call Crime Stoppers at (336) 229-7100.