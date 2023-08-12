Cumberland County deputies search for 15-month-old girl who has been missing nearly a month

Deputies are looking for Raylee Marie Reed. The 15-month-old girl was reported missing Friday. Authorities believe she could be with a man named Lawrence America.

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, N.C. — The Cumberland County Sheriff's Office is asking for help finding a missing 15-month-old girl.

Deputies are looking for Raylee Marie Reed. She was reported missing Friday.

The sheriff's office said Raylee was last seen on July 14 in a gray Nissan Titan driven by Lawrence America in the 6200 block of Raynor Road in Linden. The car has North Carolina registration with the tag RDX-2803.

Raylee weighs 15 to 20 pounds, and she's about two feet tall. Raylee has blue eyes and blonde hair.

America is 55 years old, about 6'1", weighs about 175 pounds, has brown eyes and brown hair.

