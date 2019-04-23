LINCOLN COUNTY, N.C. — One person has died following a collision in Lincoln County Tuesday afternoon.

On April 23 around 2:45 pm, the NC State Highway Patrol responded to a fatal collision in Lincoln County on Startown Road near Eva Court.

Officials say a 2010 Chevrolet Cobalt was traveling south on Startown Road when it crossed the double yellow centerline, colliding with a northbound Ford F350 pickup truck.

17-year-old Nicole Taelor Kennett, of Maiden, died at the scene. She had been driving the Chevrolet.

The Ford was driven by 72-year-old Billy Lewis Ingle of Lincolnton. He was accompanied by Frances Ingle, 68, and Angela Ingle, 47.

The three in the Ford were transported by EMS to CaroMont Regional Medical Center in Gastonia with varying degrees of injuries.

The investigation into factors leading to the collision is still ongoing. NBC Charlotte will update this as more information becomes available.

Popular on WCNC: