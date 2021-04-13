2 NC police officers placed on leave after controversial arrest video goes viral

"We know that our community is aware of this incident and wants a thorough review," the police department said in a statement posted to Facebook.

KINSTON, N.C. — Two Kinston police officers have been put on administrative leave after a video of an arrest Monday evening went viral.

According to the police report obtained by NBC affiliate WITN, officers were called after an employee at a Little Caesars said a man threatened her. Police said the suspect ran away when they arrived, took an aggressive stance, and then ran away again. That's when police said the suspect tripped and fell.

Video captured by a driver shows the suspect then getting punched several times while down on the ground. In police radio audio obtained by WITN, officers are heard saying the man, identified as David Bruton, had cuts to his hands and possibly his face.

The NAACP met with police shortly after the video was posted online, according to WITN. Kinston Mayor Don Hardy told WITN that Bruton's family said he suffers from a medical condition.

The two officers involved have been placed on administrative leave.

The Kinston Police Department said city staff had an in-person meeting with the man's immediate family Tuesday morning.

"We know that our community is aware of this incident and wants a thorough review," the police department said in a statement posted to Facebook.