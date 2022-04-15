2 rescued from sailboat near Cape Fear

CAPE FEAR, N.C. — The U.S. Coast Guard rescued two people from a distressed sailboat near Cape Fear, North Carolina.
An MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter aircrew helped rescue the two people trapped in the waters about 86 miles southeast of Cape Fear.
The Coast Guard said they received a distress alert from the 34-foot sailing vessel Spin Drift crew. The USCGC Richard Dixon crew which is based in Puerto Rico was about 50 miles away and was on their way to the Coast Guard Yard in Baltimore when they were diverted to help with the rescue.
They said the Spin Drift was dismasted and adrift in 12-foot seas and 21 mph winds. No one was injured during the rescue mission.