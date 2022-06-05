22-year-old man sentenced to life in prison in 2019 execution-style murders

Three men were charged in the 2019 Montgomery County murders of 24-year-old Christian Roberts and 23-year-old Jordan Radway.

Example video title will go here for this video

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. — A 22-year-old man convicted of killing two young men execution-style in 2019 will spend the rest of his life behind bars.

On Friday a Montgomery County Circuit Judge sentenced 22-year-old Andy Panton to two life sentences without the possibility of parole plus 60 years. Panton was convicted of coming up behind 24-year-old Christian Roberts and 23-year-old Jordan Radway and killing them in what prosecutors call execution-style.

"These two young men were literally executed, shot from behind, in a car, in Silver Spring," John McCarthy, the Montgomery County State's Attorney said. "Sadly, and I've spoken to the family about this, this is another instance where a young's person's life was lost in the county over marijuana."

Police found Roberts and Radway shot to death inside a crashed car in White Oak in January of 2019. Investigators said the incident stemmed from what they believe was a marijuana deal.

Panton and two others were charged, Noah Barnett and Dontaye Hunt, both 21-years-old. Barnett was sentenced to 42 years and Hunt's sentencing is scheduled for Friday, May 13.

Following Panton's sentencing the families of Radway and Roberts said justice was served, but not all the justice they're owed.

"This part is not over we still have one more sentencing hearing to go through and this part of our lives will be over after Friday and we still have to navigate a whole life without having our sons around," Donald Roberts, Christian Robert's father said.

Both the Roberts and Radway families said their two sons had entrepreneurial minds with big plans for their future that weren't able to come to fruition.