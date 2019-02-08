CHESTERFIELD, S.C. — Chesterfield County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help finding a missing 47-year-old woman.

Jody Lee Winfield was last seen on Tuesday, July 30 diving a silver Kia Sportage with South Carolina license plates tags PIX830.

CCS

She is described as being a white female, 5'7 in height and weighs about 215 pounds.

Anyone with information on Winfield whereabouts, please contact the Chesterfield County Sheriff's Office at 843-623-6838 or dial 9-1-1.

Chesterfield County Sheriffs