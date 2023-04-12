14-year-old fatally shot, 5 wounded at North Carolina home

The Goldsboro Police Department said the five who were wounded were stable and being treated at Wayne Memorial Hospital.

GOLDSBORO, N.C. — A 14-year-old girl was killed and five other people were wounded in a shooting Wednesday during a gathering at a North Carolina home, police said.

The shooting happened at about 6:30 p.m. in Goldsboro, WRAL reported.

Goldsboro police were investigating what led to the shooting with help from the Wayne County Sheriff’s Office.

No further information was immediately released.

