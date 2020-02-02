JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office is searching for a missing 8-year-old girl last seen Friday.

Police responded Friday to 1800 W. 9th St. in Jacksonville's Urban Core area. Officers were told Alayjah Bridges, 8, was last seen leaving for the Dallas James Graham Library at 2304 Myrtle Ave. N. at around 4 p.m.

Efforts to find the child have been unsuccessful, according to JSO.

Bridges is 4 feet 5 inches tall and weighs 70 pounds. She has brown eyes with black hair styled in long braids put up into a ponytail. The child was wearing a black polo-style shirt with "S.P. Livingston Elementary School" written on it in white letters. She was also wearing black pants and was carrying a black glittery backpack.

If you have any information about her whereabouts, call JSO at 904-630-0500.