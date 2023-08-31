'I know exactly who it is': 911 call reveals tense moments following on-campus shooting at UNC

The caller was stricken with panic, but composed enough to give a name and key details to the 911 center.

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. — A 911 call from The University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill details the harrowing moments following the fatal shooting of a professor in a laboratory building.

The caller said she knew the alleged shooter, Tailei Qi, telling the dispatcher, "I know exactly who it is" from Caudill Labs. Zijie Yan, a professor, academic advisor and researcher, was killed in the shooting.

“Close the doors and stay inside,” the caller said. “There’s an active shooter.”

