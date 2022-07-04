Kennesaw Police said only the pilot had been inside, and that he was safe.

COBB COUNTY, Ga. — A small plane made a crash landing on a major Cobb County roadway early Thursday morning, according to police.

It is unclear exactly what caused the plane to come down, but Kennesaw Police posted a picture on their Facebook that appeared to show it had come to a stop on the side of the road after a crash landing.

Kennesaw Police said only the pilot had been inside, and that he was safe. Later, the department said he had "walked away from the wreck and declined going to the hospital."

"The pilot stated he experienced engine problems, which caused the crash," Kennesaw Police said.

UPDATE: 11Alive obtained dashcam video of the crash from witness Natasha Williams.

The Cobb DOT said it happened on Cobb Parkway/Hwy. 41 just north of Kennesaw Due West Rd. The area is not far from Cobb County International Airport.

The county said one lane was open between Watts Dr. and Kennesaw Due West Rd. in both directions and that one lane would likely continue to be closed "for the next few hours."

11Alive has a crew heading to the scene and will update this story with new developments.

Cobb County posted a small update as the plane was being cleared (UPDATE: All lanes are now back open.)

Kennesaw Police said the plane "clipped a guide wire and power line during the crash" and that Georgie Power was on scene to make repairs.

A crash investigation is being conducted by the FAA.

