'This was a tragic accident...': Alabama pageant queen dies after falling from Miami condo window

MIAMI — A 27-year-old beauty pageant queen and activist died Friday in Miami after falling from a three-story window days before.

Zoe Sozo Bethel, who was the reigning Miss Alabama for America Strong, died after her fall in Miami, USA Today reports. She fell from the window on Feb. 11.

According to a statement from the Miami Police Department, Bethel "sustained blunt force trauma" which led to her being in a coma, the media outlet explains. She died eight days later after being on life support.

"This was a tragic accident, and no foul play is suspected," the department reportedly said in the statement.

Bethel's family wrote on Facebook saying, "Zoe touched the hearts of many people and was actively affiliated with several organizations and groups namely, she was the current Miss Alabama (for America Strong), a political commentator for RSBN, a Brand Ambassador for Turning Point USA, and Liberty University's Falkirk Center."

Miami officers responded to "a possible suicide attempt" at around midnight Feb. 11 at a condo in the Edgewater area, the Miami-Herald reports the Miami Police Department said.

Investigators reportedly said a person "fell out of a third-floor window" and was then transported by Miami Fire Rescue to the hospital in critical condition.

Law enforcement will conduct an investigation into the cause of death, an official statement from Bethel's family explains.

"This has been an abrupt and traumatizing situation for our family, and we can imagine how much of a shock this will also be to everyone who knows and care for her," her family wrote in a different Facebook post.

Bethel was a single mother of one and was also a political commentator and brand ambassador for the Conservative group Turning Point USA, the Miami-Herald explains.

The group honored Bethel on Twitter with a post saying they were honored to have known her.

We are honored to have known Zoe Bethel. She has been a pillar in the Conservative movement, always moving with grace and wisdom. She has inspired many, and her legacy will continue to touch the hearts of people everywhere.



You will not be forgotten, Zoe.

May she Rest In Peace pic.twitter.com/U5e1HtftG5 — Turning Point USA (@TPUSA) February 20, 2022

A GoFundMe page has been set up to help her family with expenses.

"It is difficult to speak about things such as high medical expenses during a time like this, but the reality is that Zoe did not have medical insurance, and having had multiple surgeries of this caliber will be a massive expense," her family wrote on the GoFundMe page.

All donations will go toward covering current procedures performed, funeral and memorial expenses, resources for Bethel's daughter and other things.

So far, more than $48,000 has been raised with a goal of $500,000 to be reached.

Anyone wanting to donate can click here.

"Our main goal in starting this Gofundme is to help the family out with medical & burial expenses, as well as provide her daughter with much needed financial support that will secure her future in a regimented manner," her family said in a statement.