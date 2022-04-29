Sister of Union Academy coach killed in cartel shootout charged with obstruction of justice, warrants claim

The Alamance County Sheriff's Office said she lied about where she was and what she knew about the shootout.

ALAMANCE COUNTY, N.C. — More than a year after Union Academy basketball coach Barney Harris was killed in a shootout with the Sinaloa drug cartel, the Alamance County Sheriff's Office now says his sister is accused of lying to deputies about what she was doing the night both her brother and her husband went to a mobile home park to reportedly steal cash and drugs.

The sheriff's office confirmed to WCNC Charlotte that Santana Monique Stewart was arrested by police in Durham on March 30, 2022. She was charged with obstruction of justice and later released on a $10,000 secured bond. The office notes her court date is set for July 20, 2022, in Alamance County.

According to her arrest warrant, Stewart lied to Alamance County deputies during interviews with them. The warrant claims Stewart deleted text messages between herself and her husband, Steven Alexander Stewart Jr., on the night of the shootout. She's also accused of picking him up immediately after the shootout, despite telling deputies she was at home when it happened and denied knowing anything about what her husband and brother were doing.

Stewart Jr. and Harris reportedly went to a mobile home park in Alamance County on April 8, 2021 to try and steal from a stash house belonging to the Sinaloa drug cartel according to the sheriff's office. Inside the house, they killed a drug runner before the shootout started. Harris was wearing a bulletproof vest at the time, but deputies say it didn't protect him from the ammunition used.

Stewart Jr. was eventually arrested and charged with 1st-degree murder and 1st-degree burglary. In July 2021, 41-year-old Gar-yon-ded-weh Stepney was also arrested and charged with murder tied to Harris' death.

