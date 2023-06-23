Durham, NC teen last seen at bus stop

The North Carolina Center for Missing Persons said Hooper may be with three black males who were wearing masks. They may be in a blue truck.

DURHAM, N.C. — The North Carolina Center for Missing Persons on Friday issued an Amber Alert for a missing Durham teen believed to be in danger, according to a report from WRAL.

Aniha Hooper, 16, was last seen at the Angier Avenue bus stop in Durham.

Aniha is described as a Black girl, about 4'5" tall and weighing 100 pounds. She has brown hair, brown eyes and was last seen wearing a blonde bonnet and gray shorts.

The North Carolina Center for Missing Persons said Hooper may be with three black males who were wearing masks. They may be in a blue truck.

Anyone who sees her or has information about her disappearance is asked to call *HP, 911 or Durham police at 540-424-4042.

