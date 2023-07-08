Amber Alert sent for missing 3-year-old girl from Beaufort County, NC

The Beaufort County Sheriff's Office is searching for Rhy'Lea Dior Tyler. An Amber Alert was sent out Friday night.

BEAUFORT, N.C. — The Beaufort County Sheriff's Office is searching for a missing 3-year-old girl, and an Amber Alert was sent out Friday night.

Rhy'Lea Dior Tyler is believed to be with Stephanie Lee Spencer, 54.

Tyler is about two feet tall and weighs about 30 pounds. She has brown hair and brown eyes. She's described as having chubby cheeks, possibly with a mosquito bite on her left cheek.

Spencer is 5 feet and 11 inches tall and weighs about 230 pounds. She has black hair and brown eyes. Her hair may be red/brown. She walks with a limp.

Anyone with information is asked to call The Beaufort County Sheriff's Office immediately at 252-946-0101.

