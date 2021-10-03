AMBER Alert issued for missing 11-year-old from Polk County, N.C.

Authorities believe Allison Henderson could be with her uncle, a known violent offender, in Spartanburg County, S.C.

POLK COUNTY, N.C. — The Polk County Sheriff's Office is searching for a missing child.

An AMBER Alert was issued on Sunday, Oct. 3, for Allison Henderson.

She is reportedly 11 years old and was last seen wearing a light blue shirt with butterflies on the back.

The Polk County Sheriff's Office posted online this weekend that she went missing from the Green Creek community within the county.

Polk County is roughly 50 miles south of Asheville.

MISSING JUVENILE- Allison Paige Henderson Eleven year old, Allison Paige Henderson, has been reported missing out of... Posted by Polk County, N.C. Sheriff's Office on Saturday, October 2, 2021

According to the AMBER Alert, a ping of the child's cell phone was last located at the home of David Henderson. Authorities say David Henderson is Allison's uncle and is a known "violent offender."

Officials have been unable to make contact with either and believe the two traveled to Spartanburg County, S.C.